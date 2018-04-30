SPORTS

8,000 compete in Spartan race at Dodger Stadium

EMBED </>More Videos

Some 8,000 fitness fanatics came to Dodger Stadium to run stairs, climb ropes, jump walls and more for the Spartan race. (KABC)

By
ELYSIAN PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
It's Dodger Stadium like you've never seen it.

"This course is roughly three miles. We have 23 obstacles," said Spartan race director Ryan Durnan.

It's called a Spartan race. If you're competing as a team you're only as fast as your slowest team member.

Or in some cases - slowest family member.

"I've been wanting to do this for a long time and I finally talked him (his son) into doing it," said one father who brought five members of his family.

Dodger Stadium is tall. So the toughest challenge wasn't one of the obstacles.

"Stairs, stairs, stairs," said three different competitors.

"The stairs are our friends, and our worst enemy," said Durnan.

Saturday more than 8,000 athletes took to Dodgers Stadium like it was their own personal playoff game.

Spartan races have been going on for the better part of a decade.

But this is the second at Dodger Stadium.

"I'm from Los Angeles and I've been to this stadium for games and camp. But there's places I saw today that I've never seen," said one female competitor.

She added, throwing the spear in Hurculean Hoist has always been her greatest challenge. But Saturday he accomplished it - which means no burpies (doing a pushup then jumping back up to your feet).

The elite ravaged through the Ravine in just over 20 minutes.

"It's a really high intensity race," said 19-year-old men's winner Veejay Jones.

"I'm in my 40s and I have four kids," said women's winner Faye Morgan.

When you compete in a Spartan race, you leave your excuses at the door.

Several disabled athletes were also competing Saturday.

Finishing comes with a medal and bragging rights for the weekend - if not longer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsrunningElysian ParkLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: LA Galaxy should have thrashed LAFC
Serena Williams' 'Wakanda-inspired' catsuit banned by French tennis officials
Kobe Bryant says his die-hard fans will 'fall in line' for LeBron James
Waiter charges Astros' Justin Verlander $1 million for 'Dodger Killer'
LAFC's Laurent Ciman not 'fully focused' for derby draw with LA Galaxy - Bob Bradley
More Sports
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News