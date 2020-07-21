Sports

95 NFL players test positive for coronavirus, union says - 23 new cases in two weeks

Ninety-five players in the NFL have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the players association, up from 72 just two weeks ago.
By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Ninety-five players in the NFL have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the players association.

That's up from the 72 players listed in the union's last report on July 10.

On Monday, the league and the union reached an agreement on COVID-19 testing as rookies start reporting to training camps this week.

Also Tuesday, the NFL Players Association told its members to expect no preseason games this year. There had been discussions between the league, teams and players about how many games, if any, to hold before the season started. The league had proposed one preseason game, but now the union is telling its members there won't be any.

All 32 teams have submitted their Infectious Disease Emergency Response plans to the union - and eight have already been approved.

Among players testing positive was Andrew Whitworth, an offensive tackle with the Los Angeles Rams.

Whitworth, his wife Melissa and seven other family members all tested positive, with Melissa's 66-year-old father being hospitalized for five days.

Whitworth recently shared his story with Eyewitness News.
