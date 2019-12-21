Anaheim approves deal to sell stadium to Angels owner, keep team in OC for decades

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- The Anaheim City Council has voted to approve a deal to sell Angel Stadium for $325 million to a group led by Angels owner Arte Moreno.The 4-2 vote is expected to ensure the team stays in Anaheim at least through 2050.The sale includes the 45,483-seat stadium and 133 acres of land, including 12,500 parking spaces and a 1,700 seat theater.The city of Anaheim has owned the Big A since it opened in 1966.