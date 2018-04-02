SPORTS

Angel Stadium debuting new treats, gear at home opener

The Los Angeles Angels will take the field Monday night for their home opener against the Cleveland Indians. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
Fresh off a big 7-4 victory over the Oakland Athletics, the Los Angeles Angels will take the field Monday night for their home opener against the Cleveland Indians.

The Angels are opening at home with a 3-1 record for the first time in a decade, but they will be looking to snap an 11-game losing streak against the Indians.

First pitch is set for just after 7 p.m.

At the home opener at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, new gear and new foods will debut.

Fans will get to enjoy tasty dishes from Saint Archer Brewing Co. They are also encouraged to check out exclusive, new apparel during the Cleveland series in all the main team stores.

