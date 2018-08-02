Angels' Mike Trout sits out vs. Rays with injured right wrist

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout is dealing with an bruised right wrist and did not play in the a 4-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday.
Manager Mike Scioscia said Trout, who is listed as day-to-day, "jammed" the wrist while sliding during an attempted steal of third base in the Angels' 7-2 loss to the Rays on Wednesday night.
Trout said X-rays on Wednesday were negative and that he would have an MRI on Thursday.
"When I slid into third base, I caught my hand," Trout said Thursday. "Kind of weird. Felt like I just jammed it pretty bad. We taped it and tried to do as much as we could during the game yesterday. But when I woke up it was pretty sore.
"I was definitely thinking about it [Wednesday night]. I didn't really feel it at the plate, but on deck warming up I could feel it with the weight of the bat."
He has a .309 average this season with 30 home runs, which ranks third in the AL, 60 RBIs and 21 stolen bases in 109 games.
Trout was the Angels' designated hitter Wednesday in place of the slumpingShohei Ohtani. The Japanese star was hitless after a pinch-hit appearance Thursday and only has three hits in his last 26 at-bats.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
