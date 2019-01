The Angels will keep playing in Angel Stadium - at least, through the 2020 season.The team opted out of its lease last fall, raising the possibility the Angels could play somewhere other than Anaheim.The city council approved a one-year extension on the stadium lease.Two council members objected, saying the city was giving up leverage.The city and team are expected to start talks soon on a new deal that would keep the Angels in Anaheim in a new or renovated stadium.