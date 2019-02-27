East Los Angeles College player becomes 1st female skill position player to earn college football scholarship

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Antoinette Harris, an East Los Angeles College football player who shot to fame starring in a Super Bowl ad, is the first woman skill position player to earn a football scholarship.
The 5-foot-7 free safety is heading to Central Methodist University.
The college junior said she chose the private Missouri school over five others because they had reached out to her long before her famous ad.
