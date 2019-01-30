SPORTS

Antoinette Harris, female East Los Angeles College football player, to star in Super Bowl ad

EMBED </>More Videos

An East Los Angeles College student is about to make a big splash on the national stage during Super Bowl Sunday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
An East Los Angeles College student is about to make a big splash on the national stage during Super Bowl Sunday.

Antoinette Harris is the star of a Toyota commercial that will air during the big game. She plays football for the college as a free safety.

At just 22, Harris is the first woman to receive a full college football scholarship offer - and she didn't just get one, she got four.

The female football phenom also has a powerful message to share with young people.

"No one else's opinions matter about your dreams. You can tell people what you want to do, you can tell them how you feel about it. But you shouldn't have to fight to have people understand your vision. It's your vision - it's not for them to understand. It's something that God gave you for you to go excel at. That's why I'm speaking, to let everyone know nobody's going to decide where I'm going to go in life - that's my decision," she said on Good Morning America.

She is now mulling over where she wants to go to school next fall. She said she plans on becoming the first female NFL player.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportswomenSuper Bowl 53Super Bowlsuper bowl commercialtoyotacollege footballnflEast Los AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
LeBron James goes through another practice, ruled out for Thursday
USC hires North Texas offensive coordinator Graham Harrell to replace Kliff Kingsbury
Clippers look to bounce back against Lakers
Eric Dickerson's Southern-inspired menu at Rocco's
More Sports
Top Stories
Newsom to decide if Manson follower Van Houten is paroled
Photos show potential persons of interest in 'Empire' actor attack, police say
SoCal burn areas preparing for more rain
LAPD looking for suspect in West LA armed robberies
Suspect seen punching women in DTLA surrenders to police
Mother surrenders newborn twins at Hesperia fire station
SoCal homeless programs get $171M from federal government
Long Beach hospital dumps woman outside locked care facility, daughter says
Show More
Human-trafficking sting in CA leads to 339 arrests
Crenshaw proposes bill to stop Congress' pay during shutdown
Super Bowl 2019: Delicious recipes from ABC7
N.J. special ed teacher charged with having sex with student
Rams' Brandin Cooks surprises team custodian with Super Bowl tickets
More News