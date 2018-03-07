LOS ANGELES LAKERS

Billboards hoping for 'LABron' James to come to Lakers

A Lakers superfan has put up billboards across Los Angeles to court LeBron James as he visits town for games against the Clippers and Lakers.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
LeBron James is coming to town this weekend - and some Lakers fans are hoping he'll want to come back for good next season.

A local attorney and Lakers superfan has put up four billboards around Los Angeles looking to recruit "LABron" when he becomes a free agent next season.

James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are in Los Angeles to play the Clippers on Friday and the Lakers on Sunday at Staples Center.

James already has connections to Los Angeles - he owns a mansion in Brentwood and has become involved in Hollywood as a producer of TV shows and films. He's also dropped hints that he's interested in playing for the Lakers.

Lakers execs Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka have also been making roster moves aimed at clearing salary cap space to snag at least one and possibly two big-name free agents next season.

But with James still under contract in Cleveland, the team and its executives cannot actively recruit the superstar or even mention his name in media interviews at this point.

"We've been fined too many times," said Lakers coach Luke Walton, when asked about James. "I'm not talking about anybody that's not on our roster."

So Los Angeles attorney Jacob Emrani is doing some of that work for them.

"We gotta get involved and show LeBron that we want him here," Emrani said. "I figured I'd be the representative to put up the dollars for every single Laker fan around the world, to show LeBron that we want him here and we want him here immediately."

Philadelphia fans also put up billboards when James played the Sixers recently.

Emrani notes that Philly only put up three and he paid for four.

His also take a direct swipe at the City of Brotherly Love. One billboard says "#LABron / Cleveland and Philly, You Can't Compete with L.A."
