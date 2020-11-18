Sports

Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya talks possible comeback and charitable work

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya talks about giving back to the community, especially during the pandemic.

De La Hoya noticed underprivileged kids were getting hit the hardest with the transition to virtual learning and gaining access to the internet.

"So I came up with this idea where I called a few friends of mine who are in the tech business, and they connected me to a few of their friends. We were able to buy thousands and thousands of laptops, which we're going to distribute to kids that are in need around the neighborhoods," says De La Hoya.

While he stays busy giving back, De La Hoya also gave his fans a big announcement back in August saying he would be ending his retirement, and stepping back into the ring.

The professional boxer spoke about his return and the steps he's taking to make it happen.

