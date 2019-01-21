SPORTS

Bud Light will buy beer for city that wins Super Bowl

Here's another reason to root for the Los Angeles Rams: free beer.

Bud Light says it will buy beers for whichever city wins the Super Bowl. Details are still under wraps.

This started last year when Bud Light lost a bet to a lineman for the Philadelphia Eagles.



When the Eagles won, the entire city of Philadelphia got free beer.

The Rams will play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta on Feb. 3.
