SPORTS

Burbank Bears youth hockey team dominates on ice and classroom

EMBED </>More Videos

The Burbank Bears youth hockey team just won the state finals - and the players are averaging a 4.0 GPA. (KABC)

By
ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KABC) --
Losing in the national championship tournament last year motivated the Burbank Bears this year.

"We all wanted to get back there and give it another run. So this is the last step today, " said head coach Peter Torsson.

Before the state final Sunday in San Diego, he tried to inspire his hockey team.

"Billions of people don't get to feel this way today. Appreciate it. You want to be happy for a lifetime, go win a championship," Torsson told his team.

The Burbank Bears skated into the state championship game ranked No. 1 in the nation.

This team is as sharp as the blades on their skates. They went 54-4-3 this year.

A close game early turned into a rout.

The Bears scored four goals in the second period and won a second straight state championship with a 10-1 victory over Golden State Elite of Northern California.

"This group of kids, our team, worked the hardest. No one works harder than us," said 14-year-old Bryan Morse.

But there's another win here. One that transcends the box score.
"Our GPA on this team is unbelievable. It's 4.0," Torsson said.

Virtually every 14-year-old was offered high school scholarship money to a prep school next year.

"In California it gets difficult, the older you get, to play high-end hockey and do well academically," said Paul Kaplan, the Burbank Bears vice president.

Their head coach said this state championship team has generated over $1.3 million in scholarships over four years.

"They've got a very bright future. I couldn't be more proud of them," Torsson said.

The win over Golden State Elite in the state finals sends them to nationals in April in New York.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportshockeysportsscholarshipBurbankLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: LA Galaxy should have thrashed LAFC
Serena Williams' 'Wakanda-inspired' catsuit banned by French tennis officials
Kobe Bryant says his die-hard fans will 'fall in line' for LeBron James
Waiter charges Astros' Justin Verlander $1 million for 'Dodger Killer'
More Sports
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News