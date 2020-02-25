kobe bryant

BMW owner pays tribute to Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna by emblazoning their images on roadster

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dozens of artists have painted murals. Many people have gotten tattoos.

And the owner of a convertible BMW i8, who drove around Staples Center during Monday's memorial service, paid tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna by wrapping the high-performance car with their likenesses and jerseys.

The roadster was seen outside the downtown Los Angeles arena while thousands of mourners inside honored the nine victims of the last month's fatal helicopter crash in Calabasas.

Vanessa Bryant, loved ones share intimate portraits of Kobe, Gianna during memorial service
Vanessa Bryant, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal were just a few of the speakers who honored Kobe and Gianna Bryant during a memorial at the Staples Center on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.


Asked why he chose to decorate his vehicle with an homage to the Bryants, the man behind the wheel said: "Because I think Kobe has inspired the world, including me, for many, many years, and I think he deserves so much more than that.

"This is just nothing," he said humbly, referring to his personal tribute. "Nothing."

The car, wrapped in the Lakers' signature purple and gold, featured images of Kobe and Gianna on the passenger-side door. The father and daughter are both wearing basketball uniforms.

An image of a bouquet of red roses adorns the front hood, along with Kobe's No. 24 Lakers jersey and Gianna's No. 2 Mamba Academy jersey.
