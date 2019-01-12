SPORTS

Celebrities show support at Rams vs Cowboys game at LA Memorial Coliseum

LeBron James is spotted walking into the Los Angeles Rams-Dallas Cowboys playoff game at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Plenty of famous faces were spotted at the Los Angeles Rams-Dallas Cowboys playoff game at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Saturday.

Among the stars were L.A. Lakers player LeBron James, former football quarterback Peyton Manning and actor Danny Trejo.

See photos and video shared on social media below:

sportslos angeles ramsnflfootballDallas CowboysLos AngelesLos Angeles County
