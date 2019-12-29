Los Angeles Chargers fall 31-21 to Kansas City Chiefs on last Sunday of NFL regular season

KANSAS CITY (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Chargers put up a fight but fell short against the Kansas City Chiefs during a game on the last Sunday of the NFL regular season.The Bolts gained a slight lead against Kansas City early in the game at Arrowhead Stadium but it didn't last very long. And despite closing the deficit by three points with a touchdown in the fourth quarter, they lost 31-21.The Chargers continued to push back throughout the game, including ending the Chiefs' streak of 10 consecutive quarters without allowing a touchdown.Kansas City had not allowed anybody to reach the end zone since New England in the third quarter of their game three weeks ago, holding the Broncos and Bears to only field goals the past two games. The Chiefs stretched the streak to 10 quarters when they forced Philip Rivers and company to punt on their opening possession Sunday.The stretch finally ended when Rivers threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Keenan Allen with nearly 12 minutes left in the second quarter to give L.A. a 7-3 lead. The scoring drive covered 74 yards in 11 plays and included a key third-down conversion.Perhaps one of the biggest questions for L.A. coming out of the regular season is the future of quarterback Phillip Rivers. The 16-year veteran came off one of the best seasons of his career in 2018 but could not rekindle the magic this time around.Maybe playing at the $4.9 billion SoFi Stadium next season will spark some luck for the team.Meanwhile, while neither L.A. teams made it to the playoffs, the Rams were set to host the Arizona Cardinals Sunday afternoon in the franchise's last game at the Coliseum.