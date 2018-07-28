SPORTS

Chargers fans invited to attend 2018 training camp practices in Costa Mesa

The Chargers are scheduled to conduct their first training camp practice of 2018 in Costa Mesa. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) --
The Chargers are scheduled to conduct their first training camp practice of 2018 on Saturday in Costa Mesa, marking the team's initial step in its effort to reach the NFL playoffs for the first time since 2013.

The practice, which is open to the public, will begin at 10 a.m. and last until noon at the Jack R. Hammett Sports Complex at 2750 Fairview Road. Fans may park for $10 at the Orange County Fair and Events Center at 88 Fair Drive.

The Chargers faithful are invited to attend 14 such upcoming practices, including a scrimmage game set for Aug. 4. The intrasquad game's venue has not yet been announced.

Admission is free for each of the practices and the scrimmage.

More information on the preseason events is available at chargers.com/camp.

City News Service contributed to this report.
