COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) --The Chargers are scheduled to conduct their first training camp practice of 2018 on Saturday in Costa Mesa, marking the team's initial step in its effort to reach the NFL playoffs for the first time since 2013.
The practice, which is open to the public, will begin at 10 a.m. and last until noon at the Jack R. Hammett Sports Complex at 2750 Fairview Road. Fans may park for $10 at the Orange County Fair and Events Center at 88 Fair Drive.
The Chargers faithful are invited to attend 14 such upcoming practices, including a scrimmage game set for Aug. 4. The intrasquad game's venue has not yet been announced.
WE'RE BACCCKKKK. #ChargersCamp begins tomorrow morning! pic.twitter.com/RtvZgNzQdk— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) July 28, 2018
Admission is free for each of the practices and the scrimmage.
More information on the preseason events is available at chargers.com/camp.
City News Service contributed to this report.