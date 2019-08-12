Chargers holding nighttime practice for public at Costa Mesa training camp

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Chargers are practicing under the lights Monday - their own version of Monday Night Football for the fans before the season gets underway.
Admission is free for the nighttime practice in Costa Mesa, but it is recommended that fans register in advance online to obtain mobile tickets.
The team has been holding fan experiences at its training camp all summer, with activities, food, chances to meet players and other fun.
Monday afternoon, the championship cheerleading squad from Costa Mesa High School was on hand. The team won two titles this year, including the national high school cheerleading championships.
Also on hand was ABC7's own Dallas Raines, throwing passes to Curt Sandoval and to players on the Costa Mesa football team.
Later this week, the Chargers are welcoming the New Orleans Saints for joint practices on Thursday and Friday, to conclude this summer's public training camp.
The Chargers are also playing two preseason games this month that will be broadcast on ABC7: Saturday, Aug. 24 at home against the Seattle Seahawks; and Thursday, Aug. 29 at the San Francisco 49ers.
