Los Angeles Chargers return to training camp Monday

The Los Angeles Chargers are returning to training camp in Costa Mesa on Monday.

By
COSTA MESA, Calif.
The team had a walk-through on Sunday, which was closed to the public, but fans are invited to the training camp.

On Saturday, the offense squared off against the defense in the Blue and White Scrimmage. A lot of players were trying to earn roster spots and win positions, making the most of their opportunities.

Watch ABC7 all week for more Chargers camp updates.

The Eyewitness News pop-up bureau returns to Costa Mesa on Monday morning, where Leslie Lopez and Ashley Brewer will be live.

The training camps are being held at Jack R. Hammett Sports Complex at 2750 Fairview Road. Fans may park for $10 at the Orange County Fair and Events Center at 88 Fair Drive.

Admission is free for each of the practices.

More information on the preseason events is available at chargers.com/camp.
