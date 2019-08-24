Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers vs. Seahawks: Watch the Bolts take on Seattle in preseason game Saturday on ABC7

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Chargers' secondary is focused on improvement in catching interceptions as the Bolts prepare to take on the Seahawks in a preseason game Saturday evening in Carson.

"Any time it touches any one of our hands we want to get the ball, especially myself," cornerback Casey Hayward told ESPN. "We all hold ourselves to a high standard. As a defense, we want to lead the league in turnovers ... One of the big ones you can do is get interceptions."

The Bolts' secondary dubbed themselves the "Jack Boys" last offseason because of their talent for snatching the ball away from opponents, but failed to live up to the nickname in 2018.

According to Chargers secondary coach Ron Milus, doing a better job of capitalizing on interception opportunities has been emphasized during this past offseason and in training camp.

"The biggest thing is we've got to be able to make the contested catch," Milus said. "We're going to catch a couple fair catches, but it's making the unusual catches. At the end of the day, rush and cover work together, and when we have an opportunity to catch the ball, we have to catch that sucker."

Watch the Chargers host the Seahawks Saturday on ABC7. Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m., following by kickoff at 7 p.m.
