Davis leads Los Angeles against Charlotte after 40-point game

Charlotte Hornets (7-21, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (16-15, ninth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles faces the Charlotte Hornets after Anthony Davis scored 40 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' 126-115 loss to the Boston Celtics.

The Lakers are 10-4 on their home court. Los Angeles ranks third in the league with 35.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Davis averaging 9.0.

The Hornets are 3-10 on the road. Charlotte gives up 120.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.4 points per game.

The Lakers score 114.1 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 120.6 the Hornets allow. The Hornets are shooting 46.6% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 46.3% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 25.2 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.5 blocks for the Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 22.3 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Terry Rozier is averaging 22.9 points and 7.1 assists for the Hornets. Miles Bridges is averaging 17.3 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 42.1% over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 4-6, averaging 117.3 points, 43.9 rebounds, 29.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points per game.

Hornets: 1-9, averaging 103.7 points, 37.2 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.8 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Gabe Vincent: out (knee).

Hornets: Frank Ntilikina: out (leg), LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Mark Williams: out (back), Brandon Miller: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.