Dodgers' Brian Dozier has abnormal EKG after complaining of dizziness

Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Brian Dozier will undergo tests on his heart after an EKG late Monday showed abnormal results.

Dozier left Monday's game against the San Francisco Giants in the ninth inning after experiencing dizziness. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters that the EKG revealed "abnormalities" but did not elaborate beyond saying that Dozier would be further evaluated Tuesday.

"That's the extent of it right now," Roberts said, according to MLB.com.

Dozier, 31, is batting .282 with three home runs and 11 RBIs in 12 games since being traded to the Dodgers by the Minnesota Twins on July 31.

Roberts also announced that reliever John Axford, another trade deadline acquisition, is expected to miss a few weeks because of a small fracture in his fibula. Axford suffered the injury Sunday when he was struck by a come-backer to the mound and will be placed on the disabled list Tuesday.
