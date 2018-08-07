SPORTS
Dodgers' Corey Seager recovering from left hip surgery

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager is recovering from his second major operation of the season.

Seager underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left hip on Tuesday. The 2016 NL Rookie of the Year had Tommy John surgery in May.

The 24-year-old Seager is expected to be at full strength for the start of spring training in February. Manager Dave Roberts says dealing with Seager's lingering hip issue right now "made sense" with the two-time All-Star already sidelined by the elbow operation.

Seager batted .267 with two homers and 13 RBIs in 26 games this season.
