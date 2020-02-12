LA Dodgers to introduce Betts, Price after blockbuster trade

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Dodgers officially acquired 2018 American League MVP outfielder Mookie Betts on Monday night, as well as former Cy Young Award winner David Price and cash from the Red Sox for three young prospects.
Betts and Price will be introduced at a Dodgers Stadium news conference schedule for 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
It could be one of the more interesting news conferences in Dodgers' history.
Betts was a member of the Boston Red Sox team that defeated the Dodgers in the 2018 World Series.
The Red Sox are presently being investigated by Major League Baseball for stealing signs from opposing teams during the 2018 season and the post season. Betts will likely be asked about that during the news conference.
Andrew Friedman, Dodger president of baseball operations, and Dodger manager Dave Robert will also be in attendance.
On Monday, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom addressed the blockbuster trade of Mookie Betts and David Price to the Dodgers, saying that the trade of the star outfielder and pitcher represented the best move for the franchise in "the big picture."
Sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan that a deal has been agreed upon to send the players to the Los Angeles Dodgers for a package that includes outfielder Alex Verdugo, shortstop Jeter Downs and catcher Connor Wong going to the Boston Red Sox.
A blockbuster three-team deal was agreed upon about a week ago. Betts, the 2018 MVP, and Price, a five-time All-Star who won the AL Cy Young in 2012, were going to the Dodgers for Verdugo and Minnesota Twins pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol. Dodgers starter Kenta Maeda was headed to the Twins.
But the Red Sox, as first reported by The Athletic and confirmed by ESPN, were spooked by a medical review of Graterol, a hard-throwing, 21-year-old right-hander who has undergone Tommy John surgery and missed time in 2019 because of a shoulder injury.
The reworked deal still had Betts and Price going to Los Angeles. The Red Sox, sources said, agreed to pay half of the $96 million left on Price's deal.
In a separate deal, Maeda and cash will go to Minnesota, with Graterol, outfield prospect Luke Raley and the 67th pick in this year's draft headed to Los Angeles, sources confirmed to ESPN.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News