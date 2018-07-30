SPORTS
espn

Dodgers place Ross Stripling on DL with toe inflammation

LOS ANGELES -- TheLos Angeles Dodgershave placed All-Star right-hander Ross Stripling on the 10-day disabled list with right first toe inflammation.

Los Angeles announced the move Monday. The team also recalled left-hander Dylan Floro from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Stripling has been on a downturn since before the All-Star break. He has a 4.73 ERA over five July starts, giving up six of his 15 home runs this season in that span. He also allowed back-to-back homers in the All-Star Game and took the loss for the NL.

The move gets the Dodgers back to five starters after opening the second half with six. Stripling is 8-3 with a 2.68 ERA and earned his All-Star spot after moving to the rotation in early May.

Manager Dave Roberts anticipates the injury will need 10-12 days to heal.
Related Topics:
sportsespnmlbross striplinginflammationdllos angeles dodgerstoeinjurydisabled list
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
LeBron James embraces challenge of driving Lakers to playoffs
LeBron James opens up on his new school, the Lakers and life's challenges
LeBron James opens I Promise School for at-risk children
LeBron James shows off his new school in Akron ahead of move
More Sports
Top Stories
Brush fire threatens homes in Newhall
Guy Fieri feeds hundreds of Carr Fire evacuees
Tesla surfboards quickly sell out for thousands online
OC Mexican Mafia leader ordered killing from prison, DA says
Stars call for reinstatement of 'Guardians' director Gunn
Mother of 2 dies after jumping out of moving minivan in Brea
Colombian drug cartel places bounty on police dog
'Bigfoot erotica' a hot topic in VA campaign
Show More
NY murder suspect arrested in LA claims involvement in 7 killings
Beverly Hills property hits market for record $1 billion
5-year-old girl finds human severed leg in Bakersfield lake
Little girl brings burritos, smiles to weary firefighters battling Carr Fire
Healthy Habits offering free workouts at some LA parks
More News