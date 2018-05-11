Before their game against the Cincinnati Reds, Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor and Kyle Farmer lifted spirits with their visit to the pediatric wing at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Thursday.Both players signed autographs, smiled for selfies with children and distributed Dodgers gifts.Doctors said the visits make hospital stays a happier experience for children and their parents."It's great that they care about the kids and want to come and spread a little Dodger cheer," said parent Tracy Letteau.It makes the kids feel special and gives families a needed "pick-me-up.""It really says a lot about their character, taking time to do something like this, and we appreciate it," said father Rodney Frederick.In the midst of a busy season, Farmer admitted his eyes were opened by the visit."You know, we play a game every night, but we don't really know what goes on in the real world, 'cause we're in our own little world, and so seeing these guys really puts in perspective how you have to stay positive throughout all of life," he said.The players even inspired some of the youngsters to go out on the field."It's a grind going out there every day, playing the game," said Taylor. "But coming here and meeting these kids -- there's so much more to life than just a baseball game.