A new partnership between the Dodgers and Postmates may keep fans from missing the action while trying to get a bite to eat.
Postmates users can order and pay for food from their phones. When orders are ready, you'll get a notification to pick up your food from the top deck section of the stadium. The partnership will run through the end of this season, and will be available throughout all of Dodger Stadium beginning next season.
Dodgers, Postmates team up to help fans skip concession lines, order food from seat
