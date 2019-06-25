Dodgers to extend netting after fan struck by Cody Bellinger's foul ball

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers plan to extend the netting at Dodger Stadium after a fan was hit with a foul ball during Sunday's game, Eyewitness News has learned.
The team is looking at extending the netting for the 2020 season to help protect fans from foul balls.
During Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies, a young woman was taken to a hospital for precautionary tests after being struck in the head during the first inning.
The foul ball came off the bat of Dodgers star Cody Bellinger, who checked on her between innings.
The young woman, Kaitlyn Salazar of Corona, stayed in her seat and was given an ice pack, but she left about 15 minutes later for further attention.
All 30 major league stadiums have protective netting, but Bellinger said he wants to expand that netting to protect even more fans from getting hit by foul balls.
