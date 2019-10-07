Dodgers-Nationals Game 3: LA bats come alive in 10-4 win over Washington

WASHINGTON (KABC) -- With two outs already looming, the Dodger bats exploded in the sixth inning of Sunday's NLDS Game 3, scoring seven runs on their way to a 10-4 win over the Nationals.Los Angeles now stands just one victory away from its fourth straight appearance in the National League Conference Series - and its seventh in 11 years.But the Dodgers were initially lukewarm as they started Sunday's game at Washington, struggling through five innings and entering the sixth down 2-1.Cody Bellinger singled and then Corey Seager and A.J. Pollock struck out.And then the magic happened.A frenzy of hits plus two walks culminated in a three-run homer by Justin Turner.And suddenly the Dodgers again looked like the powerhouse they had been during the regular season, when they recorded a franchise-high 106 wins.The sixth inning ended with the Dodgers up 8-4. While that was enough for the win, a two-run homer by Russell Martin in the ninth made it 10-4 and TV cameras caught Washington fans streaming out of the ballpark before the Nationals returned for their final at-bat.Starter Hyun-Jin Ryu pitched five innings, allowing four hits and two runs, with a 3.6 ERA. The bullpen allowed just two more runs to maintain the win.The victory brought the Dodgers to 2-1 in the best-of-five National League Division Series.Game 4 is Monday afternoon at Nationals Park. If a Game 5 is needed, the series will conclude at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday.