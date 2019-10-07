Sports

Dodgers-Nationals Game 3: LA bats come alive in 10-4 win over Washington

Dodger Max Muncy celebrates a solo home run off the Washington Nationals with Cody Bellinger during Game 3 of the NLDS on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

By ABC7.com staff
WASHINGTON (KABC) -- With two outs already looming, the Dodger bats exploded in the sixth inning of Sunday's NLDS Game 3, scoring seven runs on their way to a 10-4 win over the Nationals.

Los Angeles now stands just one victory away from its fourth straight appearance in the National League Conference Series - and its seventh in 11 years.

But the Dodgers were initially lukewarm as they started Sunday's game at Washington, struggling through five innings and entering the sixth down 2-1.

Cody Bellinger singled and then Corey Seager and A.J. Pollock struck out.

And then the magic happened.

A frenzy of hits plus two walks culminated in a three-run homer by Justin Turner.

And suddenly the Dodgers again looked like the powerhouse they had been during the regular season, when they recorded a franchise-high 106 wins.

The sixth inning ended with the Dodgers up 8-4. While that was enough for the win, a two-run homer by Russell Martin in the ninth made it 10-4 and TV cameras caught Washington fans streaming out of the ballpark before the Nationals returned for their final at-bat.

Starter Hyun-Jin Ryu pitched five innings, allowing four hits and two runs, with a 3.6 ERA. The bullpen allowed just two more runs to maintain the win.

The victory brought the Dodgers to 2-1 in the best-of-five National League Division Series.

Game 4 is Monday afternoon at Nationals Park. If a Game 5 is needed, the series will conclude at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsbaseballwashington nationalslos angeles dodgers
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Too-friendly drive-thru employee drives away customers
Broncos beat Chargers 20-13 in Carson
Small brush fires burn along the 101 in Ventura
'Joker' star Joaquin Phoenix surprises fans at LA theater
Massive explosions injure 4 at Huntington Beach restaurant
Comedian Rip Taylor dies at 84
Baldwin Park man arrested in deadly Pasadena hit-and-run
Show More
Police look for 2 men in Kansas bar shooting that killed 4
33rd horse dies at Santa Anita Park since December
Viral LA subway singer makes public debut
2nd whistleblower comes forward about Trump's dealings with Ukraine
Video: Woman holding gun, baby terrorizes San Diego church on Easter Sunday
More TOP STORIES News