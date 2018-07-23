SPORTS
ESPN 300 athlete Bryan Addison granted full release from UCLA

Tom VanHaaren
Former ESPN 300 athlete Bryan Addison was granted a full release from UCLA after a delay in the admissions process. Addison was the No. 217 ranked prospect in the 2018 class and had signed with the Bruins out of Junipero Serra High School in Gardena, California.

Addison had an issue with a standardized test score that caused a delay in his admittance to UCLA. Rather than waiting to see if the issue is resolved, Addison has decided to move on.

The 6-foot-4, 176-pound athlete told ESPN.com that he is now considering Arizona State, Nebraska, Oregon and USC as his possible next destination.

Because he never enrolled at UCLA, Addison will be eligible to play immediately at the next school he chooses. He was recruited as a safety and a wide receiver out of high school, so he could help a program in a different way, depending on which school he ultimately chooses.
