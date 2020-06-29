ESPN: Former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton reaches 1-year deal with Patriots

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has reached an agreement on a one-year deal with the New England Patriots, according to ESPN's Christ Mortensen and Adam Schefter.
Ending their nine-year relationship, Newton, the No. 1 overall selection in 2011, was released from the Carolina Panthers on March 24.
Not long after, Carolina moved on from Newton after agreeing to a contract with free-agent Teddy Bridgewater.
During Newton's career, he suffered from multiple injuries, most notably his foot surgery for which he continues to go to rehab.
