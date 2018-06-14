SPORTS

Fans across Los Angeles gather to watch World Cup opening match

STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
World Cup fever has taken over Los Angeles, and soccer fans from around the world are waking up bright and early to catch the tournament's games.

At "Fox and Hounds" in Studio City, fans were there early to see the first match of the tournament featuring the host country Russia.

"The real fans who like soccer, the "football" in Europe, as we usually say, are ready to come anytime I think," said Mike Sumin, who is from Russia, but now lives in North Hollywood. He and his friends went to the sports bar to enjoy the match.

"If I were to watch it at home, I wouldn't be around this many Russian people," Carlos Villegas said. "You really don't know many Russian fans of soccer, so it's nice to see a lot of people here."

Some matches will bring bigger crowds, like Portugal versus Spain on Friday at 11 a.m. and Germany facing off against Mexico on Sunday at 8 a.m.

"Hopefully (Mexico) wins for my dad," Villegas said.

On days like Thursday, D'arcy Kahn isn't worried much about work.

"As long as I have my phone, I'm good, and later on, I'll eventually make my way to my office," Kahn said.

It's extra exciting for these fans knowing the World Cup is coming North America and the Los Angeles area in 2026.

"It should be perfect because then I'll have enough money to go to the final, hopefully," Villegas said.
