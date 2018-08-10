SPORTS
Fans at Dodger Stadium will again be able to buy beer at their seats

LOS ANGELES -- Fans attending Los Angeles Dodgers games can start buying beer at their seats beginning Monday at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers are joining other professional sports teams in California in re-introducing in-seat beer service following a recent modification to the stadium's liquor license by the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

Previously, fans who wanted to consume alcohol had to purchase their drinks at concession stands.

The in-seat vendors will be available on all stadium levels and fans 21 or older can pay with cash or credit cards, along with showing a valid ID. The team said Friday that both domestic and premium beers will be sold.

Of course, the team is encouraging fans to drink responsibly and participate in a designated driver program.
