LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Nike workers have begun taking down the iconic LeBron James banner outside Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday.
The 10-story banner shows James and bears the phrase "We Are All Witnesses" in downtown Cleveland.
Some Clevelanders said they hoped it would remain as a tribute to James' years with the Cavs.
James is set to join the Los Angeles Lakers, leaving Cleveland for the second time in his career.
It will take crews several days to remove the banner.