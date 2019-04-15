Sports

Jackie Robinson Day: Dodgers pay homage with pregame ceremonies

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Dodgers will celebrate Jackie Robinson Day with a pregame ceremony featuring Robinson's widow, daughter and son Monday.

The ceremony will precede the home game against the Cincinnati Reds.

Robinson, one of the most legendary athletes of all time, made his Major League Baseball debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947, effectively breaking the color barrier in baseball.

Forty-two current and former Jackie Robinson Foundation scholars, and local students will also be in attendance at the game.

Robinson's career outside of baseball extended to civil rights activism, executive and newspaper columnist.
