Jerry Rice on the Super Bowl: 'This is why we play the game'

NFL legend Jerry Rice, the Hall of Fame former wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers, is in Atlanta this week to participate in Super Bowl festivities.

ATLANTA (KABC) -- NFL legend Jerry Rice is in Atlanta to participate in the week of festivities leading up to Super Bowl LIII.

Eyewitness News spoke to the former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver, who talked about why the game is so significant.


"The greatest game ever," Rice said. "Only two teams. They deserve to be here. And the best team is going to win Sunday. This is why we play the game."

Also speaking publicly on Thursday was Rams coach Sean McVay, who discussed the preparations the team is going through as they prepare to meet the New England Patriots on Sunday.


To hear more of what Rice and McVay had to say, watch Rob Fukuzaki's report above.
