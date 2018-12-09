LA Chargers beat Bengals 26-21

LONGEST FIELD GOAL IN CHARGERS HISTORY



With help from the longest field goal in franchise history, the Los Angeles Chargers beat the Cincinnati Bengals 26-21 Sunday in Carson.Kicker Mike Badgley split the uprights from 59 yards as the first half ended to give the Chargers a 17-12 lead. Badgley went 4-for-4 in field goals overall in the game, plus made both extra points, to help the Chargers advance to a 10-3 record.The win solidifies their bid for a wild card playoff berth in the AFC.The Bengals mounted a comeback effort in the fourth quarter, but with the score 23-21, their two-point conversion was stopped. Then Badgley made his fourth field goal to seal the win.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.