SPORTS

LA Chargers beat Bengals 26-21

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen makes a touchdown catch in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 in Carson. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong )

By ABC7.com staff
CARSON, Calif. (KABC) --
With help from the longest field goal in franchise history, the Los Angeles Chargers beat the Cincinnati Bengals 26-21 Sunday in Carson.

Kicker Mike Badgley split the uprights from 59 yards as the first half ended to give the Chargers a 17-12 lead. Badgley went 4-for-4 in field goals overall in the game, plus made both extra points, to help the Chargers advance to a 10-3 record.

The win solidifies their bid for a wild card playoff berth in the AFC.



The Bengals mounted a comeback effort in the fourth quarter, but with the score 23-21, their two-point conversion was stopped. Then Badgley made his fourth field goal to seal the win.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
