Los Angeles landmarks, California Adventure Ferris wheel turn Rams blue for Super Bowl 53

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Some of the most iconic landmarks in Los Angeles lit up in Rams blue ahead of the Super Bowl.

Many skyscrapers sported the blue hue, including the U.S. Bank building and the Wilshire Grand hotel - it even included a football on its light display and the Rams logo.

The coliseum, of course, also lit up in Rams blue.

But it's not just in Los Angeles that there were blue buildings in support - the Pixar Pal-a-Round was displaying blue and yellow at Disneyland California Adventure.

Let's go, Rams!
