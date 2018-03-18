SPORTS

LA Marathon winners: Kenya's Weldon Kirui, Ethiopia's Sule Gedo

An estimated 24,000 people ran the Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday, March 18, 2018.

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Weldon Kirui of Kenya won the men's division of the Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday, and Sule Gedo of Ethiopia won a tight race to be the fastest woman.

Kirui won with an unofficial time of 2 hours 11 minutes and 47 seconds, and Sule Utura's time was 2 hours 33 minutes and 50 seconds.

An estimated 24,000 people are participating in the event.



The course starts at Dodger Stadium and goes through Silver Lake, Echo Park, West Hollywood and Beverly Hills and ends in Santa Monica. Affected roads are being re-opened on a rolling basis.


People from all 50 states and more than 63 countries are taking part in the 26.2-mile route.

City News Service contributed to this report.
