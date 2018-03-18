LA Marathon winners: Kenya's Weldon Kirui, Ethiopia's Sule Gedo

Sule Gedo from Ethiopa is your 2018 #LAMarathon Elite Women champion! Welcome to Santa Monica, Sule, and congratulations! pic.twitter.com/2N6XrYsLIo — City of Santa Monica (@santamonicacity) March 18, 2018

Weldon Kirui from Kenya is your 2018 #LAMarathon Elite Men champion! Welcome to Santa Monica, Weldon, and congratulations! pic.twitter.com/ZBcelltVLH — City of Santa Monica (@santamonicacity) March 18, 2018

Weldon Kirui of Kenya won the men's division of the Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday, and Sule Gedo of Ethiopia won a tight race to be the fastest woman.Kirui won with an unofficial time of 2 hours 11 minutes and 47 seconds, and Sule Utura's time was 2 hours 33 minutes and 50 seconds.An estimated 24,000 people are participating in the event.The course starts at Dodger Stadium and goes through Silver Lake, Echo Park, West Hollywood and Beverly Hills and ends in Santa Monica. Affected roads are being re-opened on a rolling basis.People from all 50 states and more than 63 countries are taking part in the 26.2-mile route.