CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) --Los Angeles' professional ultimate frisbee team, the Aviators, have launched their fourth season in the American Ultimate Disc League.
The team kicked off the season with a win Saturday night over the San Diego Growlers.
The Aviators play home games at Culver City High School and Occidental College.
The sport continues to grow from a college "nerd" sport to over five million participants ranging from elementary school age to adults.
Ultimate Frisbee has now grown big enough to be recognized by the International Olympic Committee and is eligible for the 2024 Olympic Games.