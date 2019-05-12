Lakers hire Frank Vogel as head coach

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Lakers have hired Frank Vogel to become the team's next head coach on a three-year deal, according to ESPN.Vogel, 45, previously coached the Orlando Magic and Indiana Pacers. He met with the Lakers Thursday.Vogel previously worked for the Lakers as an advance scout during the 2005-2006 season.ESPN is also reporting Jason Kidd has agreed to a deal to become an assistant under Vogel.The Lakers are coming off a 37-45 season and missed out on the playoffs for the sixth consecutive year. They parted ways with previous coach Luke Walton after three seasons.