SPORTS
espn

LeBron James: 'I still regret giving my 14-year-old my name'

LeBron James has passed on physical gifts, basketball savvy and defensive skills to his son, a 5-foot-10 AAU star known as Bronny.

There is one thing he wishes he hadn't passed on, however.

"I still regret giving my 14-year-old my name," James says on the debut episode of "The Shop," which premieres on HBO on Aug. 28.

In a preview clip for the show that was released Thursday, James talks about watching LeBron James Jr. play ball.

"Watching my boys play ball, last year was the first year I really had some time to watch them play in the summer, like really sat down, went to four or five tournaments," he says.

"I'm sitting there and I'm watching the game, and I feel my hands just start sweating, I feel my chest start sweating. I'm like, what is this? Ten-year-olds out here hooping, why you feeling like this? Then it went from just sitting there ... then it went from me sitting on the bench to me getting in an argument."

The conversation veers to the pressure his son must feel living up to a superstar for a parent. He explains why he gave his son his name.

"When I was younger, I didn't have a dad," James says, "so my whole thing was when I have a kid, not only is he gonna be a junior, I'm gonna do everything that this man didn't do. They're gonna experience things that I didn't experience.

"The only thing I can do is give them the blueprint, and it's up to them to take their own course whenever that time comes."

Related Video
Bronny barely misses dunk with LeBron looking on
Bronny barely misses dunk with LeBron looking on
LeBron James Jr. gets his father out of his seat as he comes close to throwing down a fast-break jam.
Related Topics:
sportsespnsonnamenbajuniorlebron jameslos angeles lakers
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Former USC star tailback Willie Brown dies at 76
LA Galaxy pull off another 'El Trafico' comeback to draw with LAFC
Manny Machado homers as Dodgers breeze past Braves
Braves must face another lefty -- Dodgers' Kershaw
More Sports
Top Stories
Stormy Daniels' attorney says 3 other women were paid to stay quiet by Trump, Cohen
LAPD arrests suspect in NY strangling case
Cranston Fire explodes to 7,500 acres in Idyllwild
LA deputies who saved infant's life reunite with her
'Annie' playing at the Hollywood Bowl
CA governor candidate John Cox meets with voters in IE
LA Metro's Gold Line to get upgraded concrete barriers
Arizona trooper shot dead by man who stole his gun
Show More
Babysitter accused of beating 23-month-old boy to death
Stolen puppies returned to owner, 2 IE men arrested
Jonathan Gold mural painted at Santa Monica restaurant
UCLA teams up with IMPACT Melanoma to bring free sunscreen to LA beaches
SoCal heat wave a challenge for athletes
More News