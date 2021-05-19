Sports

Michelle Obama shares heartfelt message to Vanessa Bryant: 'All my love to you and the girls'

EMBED <>More Videos

Kobe's Top 24: Counting down his greatest moments

Michelle Obama shared a heartfelt message to Vanessa Bryant on Instagram Tuesday wearing a sweatshirt from Bryant's new "Mambacita" clothing line.

The line was created in honor of her late daughter, Gianna Bryant, and was released on May 1, which would have been Gianna's 15th birthday.



In her post, the former first lady wrote, "As a wife and mother, I have thought a lot about what Vanessa Bryant has been going through this past year."

"I was touched hearing her speak with such courage and strength this past weekend at the Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony honoring Kobe, and I am proud to join so many others in building upon Gianna's legacy by supporting the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation," Obama continued. "@VanessaBryant, all my love to you and the girls and the next generation of athletes you are working to empower. #PlayGigisWay"

RELATED | Kobe Bryant posthumously inducted into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame
EMBED More News Videos

All eyes were glued to the TVs at the original Barney's Beanery in West Hollywood Saturday as fans celebrated Kobe Bryant's induction into the Hall of Fame.



On May 15, Kobe Bryant was posthumously inducted into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

"There will never be anyone like Kobe," Vanessa Bryant said during the ceremony. "Kobe was one of a kind. He was special. He was humble - off the court - but bigger than life."

RELATED | Vanessa Bryant shares touching photos of Kobe's Hall of Fame exhibit ahead of his induction
EMBED More News Videos

Vanessa Bryant posted images of the Hall of Fame exhibit that will honor the life and legacy of her late husband Kobe Bryant.



Bryant shared photos from the newly remodeled Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on May 14, showing fans the exhibit that honors the life and legacy of her late husband.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportskobe bryantmichelle obama
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman details alleged 2003 rape by Danny Masterson
Florida girl, 11, fights off attempted kidnapping
Palisades Fire renews criticism over LA councilman's homeless plan
5 SoCal DMV workers admit roles in bribery scandal
Search underway for boy, 5, allegedly abducted by mom in East LA
Free legal services offered to victims of anti-Asian hate crimes
Families mourn losses as law enforcement, activists differ on how to improve mental health responses
Show More
Suspected arsonist charged in 1,158-acre Palisades Fire
Child fights for her life with 'most expensive drug in the world'
Las Vegas will fully reopen, return to pre-pandemic guidelines in June
Would you try soap made from snail slime?
Another car window shooting reported on 91 Freeway
More TOP STORIES News