Vanessa Bryant to launch 'Mambacita' clothing line in honor of her late daughter Gianna

Vanessa Bryant announced Friday that she will be launching a line of "Mambacita" clothing in honor of her late daughter Gianna Bryant.

Bryant shared the news on her Instagram page, posting a series of photos featuring herself and her daughters Natalia, Capri and Bianka modeling the clothing.



The outfits come in two colors and feature the word "Mambacita" on the jacket and Gianna's jersey number on the pants.

Unisex and kids sizes will be available, and all proceeds will go to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

The line launches on May 1, which would have been Gianna's 15th birthday.
