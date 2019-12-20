Sports

NASCAR Hall of Famer Junior Johnson dies at 88

NASCAR legend Junior Johnson reminisces about racing at the North Wilkesboro Speedway as he relaxes in his shop near his home near North Wilkesboro, N.C., July 19, 2001. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Hall of Fame stock-car racer Junior Johnson died at the age of 88, NASCAR said Friday.

Johnson's death was confirmed by the NASCAR Hall of Fame, according to the NASCAR website. The website said his health had been declining and entered hospice care earlier in the week.

Johnson was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in its inaugural Class of 2010. He won 50 races in NASCAR's top division and added 132 victories and six championships.



"Junior Johnson truly was the 'Last American Hero,' " NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France said in a statement. "From his early days running moonshine through the end of his life, Junior wholly embodied the NASCAR spirit. He was an inaugural NASCAR Hall of Famer, a nod to an extraordinary career as both a driver and team owner. Between his on-track accomplishments and his introduction of Winston to the sport, few have contributed to the success of NASCAR as Junior has. The entire NASCAR family is saddened by the loss of a true giant of our sport, and we offer our deepest condolences to Junior's family and friends during this difficult time."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportscelebrity deathsnascarobituary
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect taken into custody after pursuit across SoCal
Suspects tied to 7-Eleven robberies in San Fernando Valley caught on video
K-9 takes down stalking suspect after chase ends in Corona
SoCal church to pay off $5.3M in medical debt for thousands living in poverty
Busiest travel day of the year still to come at LAX
Businesses damaged after fire erupts at Woodland Hills strip mall
Carnival cruise ships violently collide while docking; 6 injured
Show More
Investigation underway after body found on shore of Malibu lagoon
"We might have to break your leg": Video shows rescue from burning car
Baby, body found in Texas believed to be missing mom, daughter
Chase ends in crash near Hollywood & Highland center
Pat Sajak opens up about health scare, Vanna White
More TOP STORIES News