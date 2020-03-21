Sports

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame baseball had high hopes as nation's top-ranked team before coronavirus shutdown

By
SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Giancarlo Stanton and Hunter Green are a few of the Major League Baseball players who once attended Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks.

"We've had a few big names over the past, and we had a really good team this year, " said Steven Hunt, a senior for the Knights.

"Preseason, Max Preps had us at No. 1," Hunt said.

Instead of chasing the Mission League title and possible state and national titles, the season was benched.

"For the seniors, we don't know if we've played our last high school game. It's tough," Hunt said.

RIck Vazquez has been one of Hunt's private hitting coaches since Hunt was a freshman. Vazquez has always preached that baseball is a game of learning from failures.

That message sounds loud in these quiet times away from teammates and games.

"What do you do to prepare yourself going forward that this game can be taken away in a heartbeat," Vazquez said.

Experts around the nation say the coronavirus crisis is the worst thing to hit the United States since 9/11. The 2020 senior class was born within the same year. Clearly there's a lot of mentally strong high school seniors in the world.

"Last Monday when we played our last game - I didn't know that would be our last game," Hunt said. "I think it just teaches everyone not to take anything for granted. You don't know when it's going to be taken away from you," he said.

COVID-19 is a curve-ball no one saw coming.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssherman oakslos angeleslos angeles countysan fernando valleybaseballhigh schoolcoronavirus californiacoronavirushigh school sports
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Drive-thru coronavirus testing to be held in Lake Elsinore
Trump says he's using Stafford Act to declare 'major disaster'
COVID-19: Outrage over planned power outage in Arcadia
Congress continues talks on proposed $1200 per person relief plan
LA County issues new 'Safer at Home' restrictions
Coronavirus closures: Best Buy moves to curbside delivery
Country music legend Kenny Rogers dies at 81
Show More
61 new coronavirus cases reported in LA County, OC firefighter tests positive
CA to lease hospital in LA to address COVID-19 outbreak
Coronavirus: Gov. Newsom deploys national guard to help at food banks
Coronavirus: Garcetti warns of potential 'second spike' by year's end
Trump moves on invoking powers to spur coronavirus supplies
More TOP STORIES News