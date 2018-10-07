SPORTS

More than 90 skateboarders compete in King of the Harbor Skateboard Championship

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. --
More than 90 skateboarders showed off their skills in Redondo Beach. They were competing in the second-annual King of the Harbor Skateboard Championship.


The free event was organized by the Redondo Beach Police Department as a way to bond with the skate community.

The event took place at the Redondo Beach Pier Octagon. Skaters competed in two different age categories: 14 and older and 13 and younger.

Skateboarding is popular in Redondo Beach, but skaters have to travel to Hermosa Beach or skate illegally to enjoy the sport.

The city doesn't yet have its own skate park. This year, the King of the Harbor Skateboard Championship was used to raise money and awareness about the need for a park.
