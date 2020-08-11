Pac-12 postpones football and other fall sports amid COVID-19 concerns, explores possible spring schedule

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Will USC and UCLA play football this fall? The Pac-12 answered that question Tuesday by announcing that none of the conference's teams -- in any sport -- will take the field until at least the spring because of concerns about COVID-19.
The news came about an hour after a similar announcement from the Big 10 conference, removing two of college football's five power conferences out of a crumbling season amid the pandemic.
Before the season was postponed, 10 Pac-12 games had been been scheduled for each of the universities, which would have limited the teams' travel amid coronavirus concerns.
Among the UCLA football team, eight players have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to ESPN, the Pac-12 CEO group was expected to meet Tuesday and be briefed on myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle often caused by a viral infection that has been linked to COVID-19.
The Mid-American Conference announced over the weekend universities would not play football in the fall. The Mountain West Conference on Monday also postponed their fall sports.
