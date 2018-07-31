SPORTS
Power outage during Brewers-Dodgers game caused by Mylar balloon

LOS ANGELES -- Authorities say a power outage at Dodger Stadium that caused a 23-minute delay of a game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers was triggered by a Mylar balloon that made contact with overhead electrical equipment.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power says an automated switch rerouted power to the stadium in two seconds Monday night.

Equipment, however, had to be reset and powered back on by stadium personnel.

The city utility says electrical wires can be melted when metallic balloons come in contact with power lines, causing fires, property damage or an outage.

There are approximately 150 Mylar-related outage incidents citywide annually.
