Sports

Dodgers icon Vin Scully on social justice, staying positive during the pandemic, and why he joined Instagram

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Legendary Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully chatted with Rob Fukuzaki about everything from this year's Dodgers team, to social justice and the pandemic, to why he's joining Instagram.

Scully also explained why he's auctioning off some of his personal belongings, including several World Series championship rings.

On the COVID-19 pandemic, Scully said he just wanted to remind people, "We've been knocked down with a high inside pitch, but we're gonna get up, brush ourselves off, and we're gonna come back and win. It's gonna take a while, but we will win!"

He also shared how he watched social justice move forward during his career, sharing stories about baseball legends Jackie Robinson and Hank Aaron.

Watch the full-length interview with the Dodgers icon in the video above.

Monrovia teen brothers launch lawn-art business painting logos of SoCal teams on front yards
EMBED More News Videos

What started as an April Fool's Day prank has turned into a lucrative business for two teen brothers from Monrovia: Spray-painting the logos of SoCal sports teams onto front lawns.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angeleslos angeles countymlbbaseballsocial mediacoronavirus pandemictwitterinstagramlos angeles dodgers
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 shot in Santa Ana high-rise, shooter still on the loose
Mayor Garcetti gives coronavirus briefing - LIVE
Hair salons, barbershops allowed to reopen indoors in LA County
ABC7 to re-air 2018 Rams vs Chiefs game with special commentary
Police: Rapper Silento arrested for assault, domestic violence
Grizzly bear chases hikers in national park: VIDEO
Pelosi says she believes SF hair salon visit was a 'setup'
Show More
CDC tells states: Be ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccines on Nov. 1
Shooting at Kaiser hospital in Baldwin Park prompts lockdown
Newsom announces major homeless housing initiative
Former city councilman arrested for wife's killing
Holding 52 helium balloons, David Blaine floats over Arizona desert
More TOP STORIES News