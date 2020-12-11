Sports

Rams beat Patriots 24-3, solidify spot atop NFC West

By ABC7.com staff
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The last time the Rams and Patriots faced each other was Super Bowl LIII, a defensive battle that ended in a 13-3 New England win.

Thursday night's rematch of the two teams at Sofi Stadium didn't quite have the same significance - or result.

The Rams easily dispatched the Patriots, 24-3, flustering Cam Newton so much that he was pulled by early in the fourth quarter.

Newton was sacked four times and picked off once close to the red zone for a 79-yard Rams touchdown. The Rams' defense held the Patriots to just a field goal by the time Jarrett Stidham was sent in.

The win solidifies the 9-4 Rams' position atop the NFC West, putting them ahead of the 8-4 Seattle Seahawks for now and in a good position to clinch a playoff spot.

That record is likely to improve next week, when they host the hapless New York Jets, who have yet to win a game this season.

